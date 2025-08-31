Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Paris FC are trying to strike a late deal to sign Jota Silva from Nottingham Forest, but the Premier League side have a preference over the shape of any deal.

Silva was snapped up by Nottingham Forest last summer, with the Tricky Trees shelling out around €7m to take him from Portuguese side Vitoria Guimaraes.

The winger did clock regular game time at the City Ground, but is available to move on this summer before the window closes on Monday night.

There has been interest from back in Portugal, where Sporting Lisbon are admirers, but Silva could have an option in France.

According to French outlet Foot Mercato, newly promoted Ligue 1 side Paris FC want to land the 26-year-old.

The club, who had Jurgen Klopp in attendance to celebrate their promotion to Ligue 1, would like Silva on loan.

They would pay Nottingham Forest a loan fee of €3m to take Silva to France and also include an option to then sign him permanently for a further €15m.

Competition Details Premier League 31 apps, 3 goals, 2 assists FA Cup 5 apps, 1 assist EFL Cup 1 app, 1 goal Conference League qualifiers 1 app, 1 goal Jota Silva last season

An issue for Paris FC though is that Nottingham Forest do not want to loan Silva out and would prefer to sell him.

It remains to be seen if Paris FC can convince Nottingham Forest to sanction a loan for the winger before the window closes.

Paris FC are urgently hunting reinforcements following a start to the season which has seen them lose both their opening Ligue 1 matches.

They are in action later today when they play host to Metz, while then after the international break they head to lock horns with Brest.

A derby with Paris Saint-Germain is pencilled in for early January.