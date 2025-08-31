Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images

Newly promoted Ligue 1 club Paris FC are seeing off competition from Rizespor and Southampton to sign Jonathan Ikone.

Saints have lost a host of their key players following relegation from the Premier League last season.

Tyler Dibling, Kamaldeen Sulemana and Mateus Fernandes’s departures have been significant, but the club have been picking up the pace on new additions.

Finn Azaz, Tom Fellows and Caspar Jander have arrived to bolster Will Still’s hopes of getting Southampton promoted to the top flight at the first time of asking.

However, there is one more wide attacker from the Serie A they wanted to sign, but they are missing out on that winger.

Fiorentina’s French right winger Ikone is a player they were keen on, but he is now heading somewhere else.

According to Italian journalist Niccolo Ceccarini, Paris FC have ‘surpassed’ Southampton and Rizespor in the chase for Kone.

Club Paris Saint-Germain Montpellier Lille Fiorentina Como Clubs Jonathan Ikone has played for

Turkish Super Lig side Rizespor were also interested in the 27-year-old Frenchman, alongside the Championship side.

Ikone started his career at Paris Saint-Germain and now he is set for a move to Paris FC, who got promoted to Ligue 1 this season.

Still’s side have been looking to sign Heidenheim’s left-winger Leo Scienza, but the deal is currently on hold and the Saints boss has not spoken to him, with it now unclear if that swoop is still on.

Now all eyes are on what business Southampton can get done before the window closes as Still will have to work with the squad until his next chance to recruit, in January.