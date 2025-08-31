Stu Forster/Getty Images

Sunderland are sending striker Marc Guiu back to Chelsea on deadline day after reaching an agreement with the Blues, according to journalist Matt Law.

Chelsea recently suffered an injury blow, with Liam Delap out of action with a hamstring injury which may even keep him sidelined for two months.

The Stamford Bridge side instantly reacted by cancelling a deal they had agreed with Bayern Munich for Nicolas Jackson to move on loan.

That has angered Jackson, who wants to make the move to the Allianz Arena, with his camp trying to bring the move back to life before the window shuts.

In the meantime it was suggested Chelsea could recall Guiu from Sunderland, having seen him as a first team player when he signed.

Chelsea were unable to recall Guiu before the window closes without Sunderland’s permission though, giving the Black Cats the power to decide.

Now Sunderland have agreed and the striker’s loan at the Stadium of Light is coming to an early end.

Manager Time at Club Regis Le Bris July 2024 – present Michael Beale December 2023 –February 2024 Tony Mowbray August 2022 – December 2023 Alex Neil February 2022 – August 2022 Lee Johnson December 2020 – January 2022 Last five permanent Sunderland managers

Whether Sunderland have plans to replace Guiu on deadline day remain to be seen, however they do hold an interest in Chelsea defender Axel Disasi.

Disasi, who is also being eyed by Crystal Palace as a Marc Guehi replacement, recently turned down a move to Saudi Arabia.

Guiu was signed by Chelsea from Spanish giants Barcelona last year, with a fee of €6m viewed as too good to be able to pass up on.

How much game time he might get back at Chelsea remains to be seen, but the Blues want to have enough strength in depth to get them through until January.

All eyes will now be on how Sunderland react on deadline day as they look to ensure Regis Le Bris has enough firepower.