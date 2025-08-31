Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Sunderland ‘would have to agree’ to end Marc Guiu’s loan from Chelsea before the transfer window closes, as the Blues do not have a recall clause which applies now.

The Black Cats are back in the Premier League after eight years’ absence and have made a positive start upon their comeback.

Regis Le Bris’ side have won two of their first three Premier League games, having been beaten by fellow promoted side Burnley at Turf Moor.

However, they have shown promise with their performances so far, and the players they brought in have played a big part in their results.

Former Barcelona striker Guiu was brought in from Premier League giants Chelsea on a season-long loan spell to bolster their attacking options.

He has not been majorly involved yet, as he has played only 13 minutes of league football so far for Sunderland, but played the whole game against Huddersfield Town in the EFL Cup.

At his parent club, though, there is an injury situation because Liam Delap is currently out injured, and the Blues are looking to bring back one of their strikers.

They had agreed to loan Nicolas Jackson to Bayern Munich, but have since pulled out – however there is an issue as Jackson is desperate to join the Germans.

There is a possibility that they could look to bring back Guiu, but according to journalist Kieran Gill, the Blues do not have a clause to call him back from his loan at Sunderland in the current window.

In order to get through a recall for the 19-year-old, Sunderland would need to agree to Chelsea’s request to cut his loan spell short.

There has been no indication from Sunderland as to whether they would agree, which Chelsea have not made a request to end the loan yet.

It would leave Sunderland in a tricky situation, but the Black Cats do not have to agree to play ball and could just keep hold of Guiu.

Chelsea did view Guiu as a first team player when they signed him.