Michael Steele/Getty Images

Bristol City technical director Brian Tinnion feels that in left-back Neto Borges, who has joined on a season-long loan from Middlesbrough, the Robins have a talented player.

The Robins finished sixth in the Championship last season under the promising Liam Manning, who ended up joining Norwich City after Sheffield United smashed his side in the playoffs and he did not feel the backing he needed would be forthcoming.

Now Gerhard Struber is in charge and an early mid-table prediction around Bristol City has been made by one former EFL star.

In the new campaign, Bristol City have seen multiple changes in their squad, both in terms of signing and offloading players.

They have been looking to bring in a left-back and have found solution within the Championship.

Middlesbrough’s defender Borges is the man that Bristol City have signed, as he has fallen down the pecking order at the Riverside.

Rob Edwards’ side have loaned in Matt Targett from Premier League club Newcastle United and were ready to loan out Borges.

Now Tinnion has hailed the capture, telling Bristol City’s official site: “We’re really pleased to have Neto with us for the season.

“He’s a talented player who can play in multiple positions on the left-hand side, adding depth and quality to the squad.”

Season Player Club Goals 2024–25 Joel Piroe Leeds United 19 2023–24 Sammie Szmodics Blackburn Rovers 27 2022–23 Chuba Akpom Middlesbrough 28 2021–22 Aleksandar Mitrovic Fulham 43 2020–21 Ivan Toney Brentford 33 Top goalscorers in the last five Championship seasons

With a couple of years left on his current deal at the Riverside, Middlesbrough have been happy to sign off on the loan.

The Brazilian was a key part of Michael Carrick’s side last season, starting 34 league games, and scoring a goal and providing three assists.

The left-footed defender is naturally a left-back, but he is equally comfortable playing as a centre-back, making him a versatile defensive option for Bristol City boss Struber.

Bristol City’s next match is against Sheffield Wednesday on September 13th, following the international break, giving him time to settle into the club.