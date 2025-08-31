Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Manchester United signing Emi Martinez from Aston Villa is not being slowed down by personal terms, with a club to club agreement needing to be ‘unblocked’.

The Red Devils hierarchy are not convinced with the performances of Andre Onana and Altay Bayindir and they are looking to bring in a goalkeeper before the window closes on Monday.

Since the early days of the window, Manchester United have been linked with Aston Villa star Martinez and it was suggested in May that he might leave if Villa do not qualify for the Champions League.

The Argentine goalkeeper was linked with a move to Turkey and Istanbul giants Galatasaray showed interest in him, but the move was deemed impossible.

Manchester United, in the meanwhile, explored a move for Royal Antwerp star Senne Lammens after a disappointing start to the season which raised questions regarding the quality of their goalkeeper department.

But now with the transfer window set to enter deadline day Ruben Amorim’s side have reignited their interest in the Argentine shot-stopper.

They have entered negotiations with the Villa Park outfit as Unai Emery has not included Martinez in his matchday squad against Crystal Palace tonight.

Season Position 2024–25 6th 2023–24 4th 2022–23 7th 2021–22 14th 2020–21 11th Aston Villa's last five league finishes

According to Argentine journalist Gaston Edul, ‘the problem is not’ personal terms between Manchester United and Martinez.

The issue holding up the move is that there is no agreement between the two clubs and that needs to be ‘unblocked’.

Manchester United will be hoping they can do the deal in the coming hours.

Villa this summer have already brought in a goalkeeper in the form of Marco Bizot from French side Brest, beating Leeds United in the race.

Bizot started Aston Villa’s first game of the Premier League against Newcastle United and kept a clean sheet.