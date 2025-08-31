Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

Sunderland are missing out on defensive target Nayef Aguerd as French giants Marseille have now agreed a deal with West Ham United for him.

Aguerd spent last term on loan in La Liga with Real Sociedad and there has been speculation about his future throughout the summer, with a potential London Stadium exit seeming likely.

Bayer Leverkusen were intently chasing Aguerd early in the window and even made him a priority, but no move to Germany happened.

Sunderland, who have been shopping for centre-backs, were then suggested to have fallen under his spell, as they joined the race and their interest has persisted.

The Black Cats though will miss out on the Morocco international as he is poised to move to France.

According to French outlet Foot Mercato, Marseille now have an agreement on a fee with West Ham to snap up the centre-back.

The Ligue 1 side will be paying West Ham a fee of around €23m to take Aguerd to the Stade Velodrome.

Manager Time at Club Graham Potter January 2025 – present Julen Lopetegui May 2024 – January 2025 David Moyes December 2019 – May 2024 Manuel Pellegrini May 2018 – December 2019 David Moyes November 2017 – May 2018 Last five permanent West Ham managers

And crucially, Aguerd wants the move, as an agreement on a contract with Marseille has also been reached by the player’s camp and it will run through to the summer of 2030.

How West Ham move to replace Aguerd in Graham Potter’s squad will now be watched with interest, as will who Sunderland move to sign at centre-back on deadline day.

Potter went with a centre-back pairing of Konstantinos Mavropanos and Max Kilman for his side’s 3-0 win at Nottingham Forest on Sunday.

Jean-Clair Todibo provided defensive depth on the bench, but Potter may well want to see Aguerd replaced before the window closes.

If that is to happen then West Ham will need to move quickly as there are less than 24 hours left in the window.

The Hammers have already scored an important transfer coup though by blocking a move to Aston Villa for Lucas Paqueta.