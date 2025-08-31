Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Marseille defender Derek Cornelius ‘will commit to Rangers‘, with the Gers set to scoop him up on deadline day.

Rangers have been very active in the last days of the summer transfer window, as Russell Martin wants to add to several positions and further put his stamp on the squad.

Improving the forward department has been on Martin’s agenda and after the departure of Hamza Igamane, he brought in Bojan Miovski from Girona.

Rangers are working on signing another forward in the shape of Everton‘s Youssef Chermiti and are forking out a deal worth £10m to land him, which has raised some eyebrows.

The Scottish giants have even agreed to the inclusion of a ‘significant’ sell-on clause in the agreement with the Toffees.

Martin wants to bring in another defender on deadline day to boost his options and Rangers have had Marseille’s Cornelius on their radar.

On Friday, it was suggested that Rangers are on the verge of signing the 27-year-old Canadian international, but then there was talk Cornelius could go elsewhere.

Country Germany Serbia Canada (MLS) Greece Sweden France Countries Derek Cornelius has played in

Italian side Cremonese have been keen, while Spanish outfit Alaves have been floated as an option for the left-footed Canadian.

However, according to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri, Cornelius ‘will commit to Rangers’ before the window closes.

Marseille signed Cornelius from Swedish side Malmo last summer and he featured 27 times for them in the league and helped them to qualify for the Champions League.

The Canada international has been well travelled, having played his football in a host of countries, including Germany, Serbia and Sweden.

He will not be heading to Rangers to make up the numbers in Martin’s squad as, in a World Cup year, Cornelius will want to make sure he is playing on a regular basis.