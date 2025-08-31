Clive Mason/Getty Images

Wrexham are ‘in talks’ to try to land Coventry City midfield star Ben Sheaf before the transfer window closes, according to journalist Mike McGrath.

The Welsh outfit are stepping up their work in the transfer market before the window closes and a midfielder is on the agenda.

Wrexham are interested in Rennes midfielder Jordan James, but face competition from Ipswich Town and Leicester City.

The Foxes are currently holding active talks to try to put a deal for James in place.

Now Wrexham are trying to raid Frank Lampard’s Coventry for Sheaf and talks are being held over a possible deal happening.

Sheaf was an unused substitute for Coventry on Saturday as the Sky Blues played out a 2-2 draw with Oxford United at the Kassam.

A huge experienced performer, Sheaf has made a substantial 177 appearances for Coventry since joining the club in 2021.

Competition Appearances Championship 161 League One 32 FA Cup 11 League Two 10 Ben Sheaf’s top competition appearances

It is unclear what the terms of a possible deal to end Sheaf’s association with Coventry could be, but Wrexham will have to work quickly if they want to complete a deal.

Wrexham grabbed a 2-0 win away at Millwall on Saturday to grab their first three-point haul of the new Championship season.

Last term, Sheaf made 33 appearances across all competitions for Coventry and featured in both legs of their playoff semi-final tie.

He missed a chunk of the campaign with a calf injury, which kept him out of half a dozen Championship games.

Into the final year of his contract, Coventry may feel now is the right time to cut the cord with the former Arsenal man.