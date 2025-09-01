Carl Recine/Getty Images

Sheffield Wednesday‘s incoming transfers are now ‘on the brink of collapse’, with the EFL blocking recruitment attempts.

The Owls are currently under a transfer embargo which means they cannot spend money on new arrivals.

Even so, Sheffield Wednesday have managed to line up new arrivals on loan, with the parent clubs covering the cost of the deals.

As such, Henrik Pedersen was looking forward to being able to bolster his squad before the closure of the transfer window.

Harry Amass was expected to arrive from Manchester United, with the Owls having been chasing him for several weeks.

However, according to journalist Andy Giddings, all incoming transfers at Sheffield Wednesday are ‘on the brink of collapse’.

The EFL have vetoed any new arrivals coming in to Hillsborough on deadline day, even though the Owls have been working overtime on deals.

It now appears that Wednesday will not be able to make any additions before the window closes.

Game Competition Bristol City (H) Championship Grimsby Town (H) EFL Cup Portsmouth (A) Championship QPR (H) Championship Birmingham City (A) Championship Sheffield Wednesday’s games in September

Jaden Heskey had been in line to arrive from Manchester City, but that deal, along with the Amass swoop, has been blocked.

The Owls also had two other players potentially coming in from Premier League clubs before the closure of the transfer window.

The EFL want to be satisfied with funding commitments from Owls owner Dejphon Chansiri before they will sanction any fresh faces at Hillsborough.

That looks unlikely to happen at such a late hour and Sheffield Wednesday will have to go until January with the squad they have currently got.