Fulham have almost completed a deal for Bayern Munich star Jonah Kusi-Asare and are set to beat a host of European sides to his signature.

The Cottagers entered the transfer window with an intention to strengthen their attacking department, but in the dying hours of deadline day, they are still trying to get one in.

They tried for several forwards, most recently with Ajax’s Brian Brobbey, but missed out on him as he is set to join Sunderland.

Bayern Munich’s Kusi-Asare is someone Fulham have closely monitored and Marco Silva gave his approval to sign the teenager.

A host of European outfits in the form of Anderlecht, PSV Eindhoven and Sporting Lisbon are keen on his signature, but Bayern Munich were adamant to keep hold of him until they bring in a forward; Fulham were making a strong effort to land him.

The Bavarian giants were close to signing Nicolas Jackson from Chelsea but the deal collapsed on Sunday.

However, during the late hours of deadline day it was suggested that Bayern Munich had revived the deal with Chelsea for the transfer of Jackson, which boosted Fulham’s hopes.

Fulham have found a breakthrough in negotiations with the Bavarian giants and according to German journalist Florian Plettenberg, the deal is ‘almost done’.

The Cottagers have been holding talks with Bayern Munich regarding a loan deal which will cost €4m.

Now Fulham are likely to have a deal sheet in with the Premier League, which will give them until 9pm to complete the deal.

Bayern Munich believe that Asare can become a top attacker and will be keen to see how he does at Fulham.