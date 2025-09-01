Michael Regan/Getty Images

Nottingham Forest’s out-of-favour winger Jota Silva ‘has proposals’ to leave, with both Sporting Lisbon and Paris FC keen on him on deadline day.

The Tricky Trees have been the most active club in the summer transfer window, as they have brought in a bunch of new faces to the club.

Anthony Elanga and Ramon Sosa’s departures have been addressed by Forest, and with the transfer window closing later today, they are considering at least one additional forward departure.

The Portuguese wide attacker came to the City Ground last summer on a €7m deal from Vitoria Guimares, signing a four-year contract.

He was not a bang-on starter for Nuno last season, and with new attacking arrivals at the club, the Premier League club are keen on offloading him.

Portuguese giants Sporting Lisbon and newly promoted Ligue 1 club Paris FC have been keen on the 26-year-old.

And with just hours left in the window, Silva ‘has proposals’ to leave Nottingham Forest, with Sporting Lisbon and Paris FC keen, according to Spanish journalist Matteo Moretto.

Season Position 2024–25 7th (Premier League) 2023–24 17th (Premier League) 2022–23 16th (Premier League) 2021–22 4th (Championship, promoted via play‑offs) 2020–21 17th (Championship) Nottingham Forest’s last five league finishes

The Ligue 1 club have ‘surpassed’ Championship side Southampton in the signature of Jonathan Ikone, who is closing in on joining them.

But they are interested in adding further attacking options and are keen on the Nottingham Forest bit-part winger.

The 26-year-old played 38 times for the Tricky Trees last season, most of which came off the bench, and he contributed to seven goals directly in the process.

Going to Sporting Lisbon, though, could be a more exciting prospect for Silva, as the Portuguese giants will be playing in the Champions League this season.

Paris FC however have wealthy owners and are determined to make a splash in Ligue 1 this term.