Birmingham City are looking to sign Wrexham target and Southampton star Will Smallbone on deadline day, according to journalist Mike Keegan.

Blues hierarchy have backed Chris Davies in the ongoing window to bring in a host of players to improve the quality of the squad and make a splash back in the Championship.

Birmingham brought in former Manchester City star Tommy Doyle from Wolves on a season-long loan, beating off competition from Sheffield United.

They also signed attacking midfielder Kanya Fujimoto, but Davies is still looking to add one more midfielder.

It has been claimed that Southampton star Smallbone is someone they are considering bringing in on deadline day and a loan deal is the most likely given the time constraints.

The 25-year-old has not featured in any games this season under Will Still as he is out with calf injury and he is being targeted by newly promoted Wrexham, who have splashed cash to bring in several players.

Still has brought in Finn Azaz from Middlesbrough and secured a deal with 1.FC Nurnberg to sign Casper Jander, who was on Premier League outfit Wolves’ radar.

Manager Time at Club Will Still May 2025 – present Ivan Juric December 2024 – April 2025 Russell Martin June 2023 – December 2024 Nathan Jones November 2022 – February 2023 Ralph Hasenhuttl December 2018 – November 2022 Last five permanent Southampton managers

With the arrival of new signings, Smallbone is less likely to get regular game time at Southampton and he might seek out a move to secure regular football.

Smallbone last season featured only 18 times in the Premier League as he missed out on the majority of the season due to a hip injury.

The 25-year-old has featured 86 times in the Championship and he played a crucial role in helping Southampton earn promotion during the 2023/24 campaign.

His experience of the Championship could be an important factor in Birmingham and Wrexham both chasing his signature.

The clock is ticking though and Birmingham are leaving it late if they want to get Smallbone in through the door.