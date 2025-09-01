Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Clubs from League One and the Championship are keen on loaning in Bristol City striker Sinclair Armstrong on deadline day.

Veteran striker Nahki Wells left Bristol City this summer upon his contract expiry, but they brought in Emil Riis on a free deal after he left Preston North End.

Irish striker Armstrong has now fallen out of favour, as he has played 50 minutes of league football so far for the Robins.

It is not clear if Bristol City are open to letting the 22-year-old leave on loan, but fellow Championship clubs and sides from League One are keen on him.

According to journalist Darren Witcoop, he is subject to offers from second and third-tier English clubs.

They paid around £2.5m to QPR for the striker two years ago, but he has scored only three goals in 37 league games for the Robins.

He is not the only Bristol City star who is attracting transfer interest, as Zak Vyner is being chased by Welsh club Wrexham.

The Kenyan defender is a key player for the Robins, as he completed the 90 minutes in the league 46 times last season.

Vyner has played every minute in Robins’ current campaign so far, and the Red Dragons are now coming at Bristol City with their third offer.

The newly promoted Championship side are offering a hefty £2.5m for the 28-year-old, and it has been suggested that the Robins are fighting to keep hold of Vyner.

Now it remains to be seen if Armstrong or Vyner will be staying at Ashton Gate before 7pm today, when the window closes for business.

Fellow Championship side Derby County were keen on the 28-year-old Robins defender, but their offer fell below Bristol City’s valuation.