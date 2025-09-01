Clive Rose/Getty Images

Chelsea attacking midfielder Omari Kellyman is set to join League One outfit Cardiff City on a season-long loan, according to journalist Bobby Vincent.

The Welsh outfit have had a quiet transfer window on the arrivals front, but have seen several of their key players depart following their relegation to League One last season.

Cardiff brought in former West Ham United goalkeeper Nathan Trott early in the window and saw their custodian Ethan Horvath depart on loan to join Sheffield Wednesday.

They have seen approaches from Championship outfit Sheffield United for their talented attacking midfielder Cian Ashford, but they have managed to keep hold of him.

Brian Barry-Murphy’s side have strengthened the backline with Nigerian centre-back Gabriel Osho and on deadline day are looking to bring in an attacker.

Chelsea’s attacking midfielder Kellyman is on their radar and they entered into negotiations with the London outfit to take him on loan.

Now it has been claimed that Cardiff and Chelsea have both come to an agreement to over Kellyman and he is set to join the Bluebirds.

Club Years Aston Villa 2023-2024 Chelsea 2024- Omari Kellyman’s career history

Chelsea signed the 19-year-old last summer from Aston Villa where he made six appearances for the senior team while registering an assist.

Enzo Maresca will want Kellyman to get more first-team experience with Cardiff City, who are planning to bounce back to the Championship at the first attempt.

The Bluebirds are on top of the League One table, having secured five wins and a draw from their six games so far.

Kellyman will now be keen to ply his trade under Brian Barry-Murphy after an injury-riddled last season where he barely featured for Chelsea.

The attacking midfielder could make his Cardiff debut at Stockport County after the international break.