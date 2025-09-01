Marco Luzzani/Getty Images

Celtic and Hammarby now have a deal in place to bring Sebastian Tounekti to Parkhead, but the Scottish giants are racing against time to finalise the paperwork for the deal.

The Bhoys are finally pushing in the final hours of deadline day to bring in attacking options after a passive start to the window.

Nicolas Kuhn’s departure has been addressed with the arrivals of Benjamin Nygren and Michel-Ange Balikwisha, but they are keen to add more attacking quality.

Anderlecht hitman Kasper Dolberg is someone they have been heavily keen on, but the club’s asking price and competition from Ajax have been stumbling blocks for them.

They shifted their focus fully towards Hammarby’s 23-year-old versatile attacker Tounketi, for whom they had a bid rejected this summer.

In recent hours, Celtic submitted a new offer worth £5.5m for the Tunisia attacker, but Bajen were hesitant to let their star man go with no time to have a replacement.

However, according to Swedish journalist Anel Avdic, the Bhoys and Hammarby have a deal in place for the 23-year-old attacker.

Player From Fee Arne Engels FC Augsburg £11m Adam Idah Norwich City £9.5m Odsonne Edouard Paris Saint‑Germain £9m Jota Rennes £9m Christopher Jullien Toulouse £7m Celtic F.C.’s top 5 record transfers

It has been suggested that Celtic’s latest offer, worth £5.5m, is the bid that has been accepted by Bajen.

However, the transfer window in Scotland closes at 11pm, and they are having a race against time to finalise the formalities to make the deal happen.

Tounekti has also agreed to a move to Celtic Park in the dying embers of the window, and he is ready to pen a four-year deal at the Scottish giants.

Now it remains to be seen if Celtic will be able to put the finishing touches to secure one of their top targets of the summer before time runs out.