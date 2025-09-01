Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Celtic are ‘doing everything’ in their power to convince Hammarby to sell Sebastian Tounekti, who the Swedish club are hesitant to sell despite the Scots’ latest bid.

The Scottish giants spent the majority of the window moving at a slow pace, but in the dying embers of deadline day, they are looking to bring in attacking options.

They are pushing hardest for Anderlecht’s Kasper Dolberg, but the Belgian club want more and are expecting a ‘poker’ game for him.

He is not the only attacking option they are chasing, though, as Hammarby’s 23-year-old attacker Tounekti is a top target for them.

They had their first bid worth £2.6m rejected by the Swedish club, but it was suggested that they are not ready to give up on the Tunisian.

And according to Swedish daily Expressen, the Bhoys are ‘doing everything’ they can to convince Bajen to sell the player.

The Scottish giants have submitted a substantial bid worth £5.5m for the Tunisia international.

Player From Fee Arne Engels FC Augsburg £11m Adam Idah Norwich City £9.5m Odsonne Edouard Paris Saint‑Germain £9m Jota Rennes £9m Christopher Jullien Toulouse £7m Celtic F.C.’s top 5 record transfers

However, at this stage of the transfer window, Hammarby are very hesitant to sanction a sale for their star attacker.

It has been suggested that it will not be easy for the Bhoys to do a deal to bring Tounekti to Celtic Park, but they will try their level best.

The 23-year-old has played in Norway before he joined Hammarby only this year and Bajen are not looking to let go of the Tunisian with no time to find a replacement.

He scored a goal on Sunday for Hammarby against Osters in a 4-0 win, and it remains to be seen if Celtic’s offer will be enough to persuade the Swedes of a sale.