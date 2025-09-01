Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Celtic are ‘serious late players’ in the race to land Crystal Palace star Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, despite continued interest from Leicester City, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Brendan Rodgers is desperate to get some fresh faces in through the door before the window closes, with Celtic having had an underwhelming summer so far.

They are pushing to try to land striker Kasper Dolberg from Belgian giants Anderlecht, with Rodgers reluctant to sanction Adam Idah’s exit until he is replaced.

Letting Nicolas Kuhn depart Celtic Park is increasingly a decision which is coming under the microscope, but Celtic may be able to change the narrative on that front.

They are now ‘serious late players’ in the battle to sign Crystal Palace wide-man Rak-Sakyi.

Rangers tried to land the winger earlier this summer, but failed, and now it is Leicester who are making an effort to sign him on loan.

Rak-Sakyi could prefer challenging for trophies at Celtic to playing for Leicester in the Championship.

Player From Fee Arne Engels FC Augsburg £11m Adam Idah Norwich City £9.5m Odsonne Edouard Paris Saint‑Germain £9m Jota Rennes £9m Christopher Jullien Toulouse £7m Celtic F.C.’s top 5 record transfers

It is suggested that ‘the lure and name of Celtic’ could well see the Palace talent head to Scotland over the Foxes.

Rak-Sakyi spent last term on loan in the Championship at Sheffield United, but could not help the Blades to win promotion.

One former EFL star hailed Rak-Sakyi for his early season form at Blades and Celtic may consider it a coup of they are able to land him.

What the terms of any deal may be remain unclear, but it could be late to put a permanent move in place, meaning a loan with an option could be the most likely formula to take him to Parkhead.

Crystal Palace were looking for a loan with an obligation to buy earlier this summer during talks with Celtic’s rivals Rangers.