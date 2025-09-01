Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

David Datro Fofana has decided to reject a move to Celtic and he is on his way to Charlton Athletic, according to Sky Sports Scotland.

Celtic came into deadline day in the mood to bring in attackers who will be able to improve the attacking options open to Brendan Rodgers and replace Adam Idah in the squad.

Kasper Dolberg was their main target for the centre forward area and they offered to pay £8m, but Anderlecht were asking for £10m.

Rodgers’ side suffered a setback on that front when they saw Ajax hijacking their move and it has been suggested that they have almost agreed a move with a medical set for Tuesday.

The Bhoys looked at other options and shifted their focus on signing Chelsea’s Fofana who is on Charlton Athletic and Preston North End’s transfer wish list.

It was suggested that the Scottish giants are on their way to securing a deal with the Chelsea star, beating Nathan Jones’ Charlton to the race.

However it has been claimed that 22-year-old Fofana has now rejected a move to Celtic Park and he is on his way to Charlton.

Player From Fee Arne Engels FC Augsburg £11m Adam Idah Norwich City £9.5m Odsonne Edouard Paris Saint‑Germain £9m Jota Rennes £9m Christopher Jullien Toulouse £7m Celtic F.C.’s top 5 record transfers

Charlton boss Jones has already brought in Charlie Kelman and Tanto Olaofe in the ongoing window and Fofana is set to join them in the forward department.

It will however come as a blow for the Bhoys as they have been criticised this summer for their transfer business and missing out on Fofana will not impress the Celtic faithful.

There is good news elsewhere though.

Celtic managed to make a breakthrough in their attempt to sign Hammarby star Sebastian Tounekti, for whom they saw their initial bid rejected.

The Hoops agreed a deal in principle with the Swedish football club to land the 23-year-old left winger, who has made seven goal contributions in the league this season.