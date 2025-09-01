Pete Norton/Getty Images

Charlton Athletic and Preston North End have made enquiries for Chelsea centre forward David Datro Fofana, according to journalist Pete O’Rourke.

With less than eleven hours remaining in the window, Championship clubs have stepped up their game to bring in players who they deem will be able to improve them.

Charlton and Preston are among the clubs ready to utilise the final day to add players and both sides have a striker on their agenda.

Addicks boss Nathan Jones brought in last season’s Stockport County standout player Tanto Olaofe – hailed last term for his pace and directness – and agreed a deal with Queens Park Rangers for Charlie Kelman.

However, both Kelman and Olaofe have yet to get going in the league and with Charlton managing to score only two goals in four games, Jones wants to add more firepower.

Preston, on the other hand, have secured loans from Premier League outfits Bournemouth and Aston Villa for Daniel Jebbison and Lewis Dobbin, who impressed Paul Heckingbottom, and brought in experienced striker Michael Smith.

Now with talisman Milutin Osmajic drawing attention from Italy, Heckingbottom is keen to bring in another forward from the Premier League.

Club Years Abidjan City 2019-2021 AFAD (loan) 2019-2020 Molde 2021-2022 Chelsea 2023- Union Berlin (loan) 2023-2024 Burnley (loan) 2024 Goztepe (loan) 2024-2025 David Datro Fofana’s career history

Preston and Charlton have now made enquiries regarding the availability of Chelsea centre forward Fofana, as it has been claimed.

Fofana joined Chelsea from Molde in 2023 and the 22-year-old has made four appearances for the Blues so far.

He has gone out on loan three times since joining the London outfit, with last season spent with Turkish outfit Goztepe.

A move within England may be something which appeals to Chelsea and Fofana is now the subject of a transfer battle on the final day of the summer window.