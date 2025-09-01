Francois Nel/Getty Images

Celtic’s current offer is not enough for Anderlecht to sell Kasper Dolberg, as the Belgians want at least £10m to let the Denmark international go, and expect the ‘big poker game’ to go deep into deadline day.

It is the final day of the summer transfer window and the Scottish giants are putting in their efforts to sign a quality forward.

Following their Champions League exit against Kairat last week, they have opened up to letting go of striker Adam Idah.

However, with only a few hours left in the window, they have blocked the move of Idah to Swansea City as they want to sign a replacement first.

Anderlecht’s 27-year-old attacker Dolberg has been their top target in recent days, and they have been ‘pushing the hardest’ for the Dane.

However, according to Danish outlet Bold, Celtic and Anderlecht do not have a deal in place for the striker and the ‘big poker game’ is expected to continue deep into the day.

It has been suggested that Celtic’s offer on the table is worth £8m for the ex-Ajax hitman, but the Purple and Whites want more for the Dane.

Season Position 2024–25 1st (Champions) 2023–24 1st (Champions) 2022–23 1st (Champions) 2021–22 1st (Champions) 2020–21 2nd (Runners‑up) Celtic’s last five league finishes

And now with only a few hours left before the window in Scotland closes at 11pm, at least €10m will be needed to convince the Belgian giants to convince to sell.

The Bhoys are currently not sanctioning Idah’s departure to the Championship side, in case they are unable to sign the 27-year-old.

At Ajax, he was tipped to be a future star; however, Dolberg has not reached those lofty expectations, but he remains a skilled striker at his current level.

He has two years left on his contract, and it remains to be seen if Celtic will be able to reach an agreement with the Belgian club for the 27-year-old by the end of the day.