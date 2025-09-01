Cameron Smith/Getty Images

Birmingham City‘s chances of cracking a deal for Swiss defender Becir Omeragic have been boosted as Montpellier will not block the player’s move.

Blues have been one of the most active Championship sides in the ongoing transfer window, having brought in 12 players already.

They are not done yet, though, and are actively pursuing multiple deals on transfer deadline day.

They are keen on taking Celtic star Hyun-jun Yang down south to reunite him with his former team-mate Kyogo Furuhashi.

Negotiations have led to the initial transfer fee to rise up to somewhere around £3m but discussions have continued on add-ons.

Chris Davies is also keen on adding to his defensive options and Montpellier’s 23-year-old star Omeragic is being targeted.

According to French journalist Mohamed Toubache-Ter, the French club are not going to stand in the player’s way to secure a move to Birmingham City.

Season Position 2024–25 1st (League One, champions) 2023–24 22nd (Championship, relegated) 2022–23 17th (Championship) 2021–22 20th (Championship) 2020–21 18th (Championship) Birmingham City’s last five league finishes

Negotiations have been intense between the two clubs since the morning to make the move happen before deadline.

Relegation from Ligue 1 has made things tough for Montpellier and Omeragic’s departure can help them financially.

Birmingham City can have their finances boosted by the proposed permanent sale of Derby County transfer target Dion Sanderson.

In the four matches Blues have played so far this season, they have won two, lost one and drawn one match and currently find themselves tenth in the Championship table.

Their next match after the international break will be against Stoke City away from home on 13th September.