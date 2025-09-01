Eddie Keogh/Getty Images

Southampton now face an anxious wait to see if they will be able to sign Heidenheim’s Leo Scienza as French side Paris FC are trying to hijack Saints’ swoop.

Will Still has been keen to bring Scienza to St Mary’s before the transfer window closes, but there has been doubt over whether the deal would get done.

However, Southampton do have a personal term agreement with the 26-year-old, which has boosted their hopes that he will move to England on deadline day.

Now though the situation as been complicated as, according to German broadcaster Sky Deutschland, Paris FC are ‘considering hijacking’ Southampton’s swoop.

The newly promoted Ligue 1 club, who have wealthy owners, have made a verbal offer for Scienza, though are yet to follow that up with a written offer.

Now the decision could well come down to the Heidenheim player as to which of the two clubs he would rather join.

Moving to Paris FC would keep Scienza playing top flight football this season, though a switch to France may not be viewed as being as ambitious as heading to England.

Southampton can only offer the Brazilian the chance to play in the Championship as they bid to get back up to the Premier League.

Saints have won just one of their opening five league games so far and were held to a 2-2 draw at Watford at the weekend.

Scienza’s current side, Heidenheim, have lost both of their opening two Bundesliga matches.

They were beaten 2-0 at RB Leipzig at the weekend.

The winger has been playing his football in Germany since a 2020 switch to Schalke’s second string side and counts Ulm and Magdeburg also amongst his former clubs.