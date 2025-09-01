Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Crystal Palace are ‘stalling’ over selling Marc Guehi to Liverpool as they struggle to source a replacement, according to the Times.

Guehi is in the final year of his contract at Selhurst Park and has been keen to move to Liverpool all summer; Palace would also like to avoid losing him for free.

There had been no agreement between the two clubs on a fee though, while Oliver Glasner made clear that he does not want to lose the centre-back.

It did seem that the deal though would happen, with the two sides getting closer and then on deadline day, Guehi undergoing a Liverpool medical.

Palace want to replace Guehi however and have been looking at Brighton’s Igor and Chelsea’s Axel Disasi.

Now the Eagles are ‘stalling’ on letting Guehi complete his move to Liverpool and the Premier League clubs agreeing to bring the deadline forward to 7pm instead of its usual 11pm slot may end up costing the champions.

With Crystal Palace finding bringing in new centre-backs less than straightforward, the jury is now out on whether there will be enough time to do the deal.

Season Position 2024–25 1st 2023–24 3rd 2022–23 5th 2021–22 2nd 2020–21 3rd Liverpool F.C.’s last five league finishes

Liverpool are though on course to scoop up Alexander Isak.

A fee has been agreed with Newcastle United for the striker, which will come in as a British record transfer.

Liverpool though are a centre-back short, with Jarell Quansah having been sold to Bayer Leverkusen earlier this summer.

Ibrahima Konate is also into the final year of his contract and has not been prepared to pen an extension amid interest from Spanish giants Real Madrid.