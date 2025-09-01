Carl Recine/Getty Images

Everton boss David Moyes would like to make two signings on transfer deadline day, but one is more realistic, it has been suggested.

Moyes has been keen to strengthen his Everton squad before the transfer window shuts until January, but time is running out for the Toffees boss.

Everton have now won their last three games across all competitions on the bounce, but with two goals conceded away at Wolves at the weekend, Moyes wants another defender.

He is bringing in cash from selling fringe striker Youssef Chermiti to Rangers, with an up to £10m deal agreed.

Moyes would like two new signings on deadline day, however may have to settle for one, journalist Dominic King has suggested.

King said on talkSPORT (1st September, 7:17am): “David is trying to get one deal today, possibly for a centre half, somebody who can play on the left.

“He would like to do two, but I think one is more realistic.”

Season Position (Premier League) 2024–25 13th 2023–24 15th 2022–23 17th 2021–22 16th 2020–21 10th Everton’s last five league finishes

Midfield has been an area Moyes is looking to strengthen in and he did go back to former club West Ham to try to sign Tomas Soucek.

That bid was rejected and it is suggested that there is now a 90 per cent chance that Soucek will stay put at the London Stadium today.

Everton are working against the clock to get deals completed and Moyes’ recruitment team are likely to have several different irons in the fire.

Having won two of their opening three Premier League games, Moyes is already building the feel-good factor at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Everton are due to play host to Aston Villa in the Premier League after the international break and it remains to be seen how many fresh faces Moyes will have to select for that game.