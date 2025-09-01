Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Brighton star Igor has rejected a move to Crystal Palace and he is now back in talks with West Ham United over a move, according to journalist Charlie Parker-Turner, with it unclear what effect that will have on Liverpool‘s move for Marc Guehi.

Strengthening defence was a priority for Crystal Palace coming into the summer window and they have been active in recruiting centre-backs in recent days.

Palace agreed a deal with Toulouse to sign their centre-back Jaydee Canvot and they put him through medical on Sunday.

The Eagles want to sign another defender as they have agreed a deal with Liverpool to let Guehi join them on deadline day.

However, that is something they are now stalling on completing.

Oliver Glasner’s side went in this morning and agreed a loan deal with Brighton for Igor, whom West Ham held talks with.

Despite agreeing a deal with the Seagulls, Palace had to agree personal terms with Igor but they failed to do so as they were unable to guarantee him regular minutes.

Now, Igor has rejected a move to Crystal Palace and he is back to negotiations with another London outfit, West Ham, over a season-long loan, it has been claimed.

Season Position 2024–25 14th 2023–24 9th 2022–23 14th 2021–22 7th 2020–21 6th West Ham United’s last five league finishes

Now with just hours remaining before the window closes, due to the Premier League unilaterally bringing its deadline forward to 7pm, time is going fast.

Chelsea’s Axel Disasi is on Palace’s list of targets they identified as a replacement for Guehi and the centre-back is someone who West Ham also enquired about.

West Ham have explored several options on deadline day with Braga’s young defender Bright Arrey-Mbi on their mind.

Now all eyes are on whether Igor’s decision has derailed Liverpool’s move for Guehi and whether West Ham will bring him in through the door in the coming hours.