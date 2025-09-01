Cameron Smith/Getty Images

Derby County central midfielder Kenzo Goudmijn is heading to the Netherlands, as he is set to join Eredivisie side Go Ahead Eagles on a season-long loan.

The Rams did well in the second half of last season after John Eustace’s arrival, but they have not made a good start to the new campaign.

Derby have accumulated two points from their four Championship games and the team have taken a new look this year.

A host of new players have joined the Rams, while quite a few stars have moved on from Pride Park as well.

Another departure appears to be imminent, as Dutch midfielder Goudmijn has multiple Dutch clubs interested in him.

But Go Ahead Eagles are set to land him on a season-long loan deal from the Championship club, according to Dutch journalist Sander Janssen.

He can play multiple positions on the pitch, and in the previous campaign, he featured 44 times in all competitions for the Rams.

Manager Time at Club John Eustace February 2025 – present Paul Warne September 2022 – February 2025 Wayne Rooney November 2020 – June 2022 Phillip Cocu July 2019 – November 2020 Frank Lampard May 2018 – July 2019 Last five permanent Derby County managers

At the beginning of the season, he was a starter, but towards the end of the campaign, he fell out of favour.

Goudmijn started Derby’s first game against Stoke City in Derby’s 3-1 loss and now he is set for an exit.

The ex-Netherlands youth international began his career in Holland, where he played for AZ Alkmaar, Excelsior and Sparta Rotterdam.

The 23-year-old’s contract does not expire for three more years and Derby will hope that Goudmijn clocks regular game time in the Netherlands for his constant growth.