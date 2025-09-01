Dan Istitene/Getty Images

Southampton‘s capture of Heidenheim winger Leo Scienza is a ‘done deal’ and he is on his way for a medical with Saints.

Will Still’s side have been working hard to snap up the Brazilian from Heidenheim, but have faced late window competition from Paris FC.

The newly promoted Ligue 1 team, who have big backing to make an impact, put in a verbal offer for Scienza as they looked to hijack Southampton’s swoop.

It was suggested that the decision would come down to the player and it appears that Scienza has plumped for Saints.

According to German broadcaster Sky Deutschland, the move is now essentially a ‘done deal’.

There is a full agreement in place between Heidenheim and Southampton for Scienza to make the move to St Mary’s before the transfer window closes this evening.

Saints will be paying a fee of between €8m and €10m to the German club to land the Brazilian.

Southampton are now to put the Heidenheim man through his medical checks and will hope he comes through without an issue in order that he can pen his contract.

There is still pressure on Southampton as English clubs decided to move the closing of the transfer window forward to 7pm, giving themselves less time to get deals done.

Saints will need to speed up and get Scienza in through the door, to put him at the disposal of Still.

If that happens then Scienza could potentially make his Southampton debut following the international break, with a huge clash against Portsmouth on the agenda.