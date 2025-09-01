Carl Recine/Getty Images

In the last few hours Everton have seen a bid rejected for Girona winger Yaser Asprilla, who Sunderland enquired about.

Everton boss David Moyes is looking to add two new players on the deadline day and they are working on a deal to land Merlin Rohl.

It has been suggested that the German attacking midfielder has already arrived in England, with an agreement now in place with Freiburg.

The Toffees boss might be looking to add further attacking players in the last few hours of the window to add to his squad with Youssef Chermiti closing in on a move to Rangers.

According to Spanish journalist Pipe Sierra, Everton went in with an offer to Girona in the last few hours for their winger Asprilla, but they were turned down.

Everton’s fellow Premier League outfit Sunderland also enquired about the 21-year-old Colombian, but they were put off by Girona’s price tag.

Sunderland signed Marc Guiu from Chelsea on loan, but they agreed to let him go back to the Blues on deadline day.

Season Position (Premier League) 2024–25 13th 2023–24 15th 2022–23 17th 2021–22 16th 2020–21 10th Everton’s last five league finishes

However, Regis Le Bris’ side acted swiftly in the market and agreed a deal with Ajax for Brian Brobbey which is in the region of €25m including add-ons.

The Black Cats are also keen to sign a defender and Chelsea’s Axel Disasi is on their radar but West Ham United have also enquired about him.

Now it remains to be seen whether Everton will look at alternatives to Asprilla or they will seek to strengthen other positions in the remaining hours of the window.

Sunderland going in with an offer looks to be off the table for now.

Everton have already exploited the Spanish transfer window this summer to bring in Thierno Barry from Villarreal