AJ Reynolds/Getty Images

Everton are expected to keep hold of Nathan Patterson if something extraordinary does not happen, while Merlin Rohl could be the final incoming for the Toffees on deadline day.

Except for their opening game defeat against Leeds United, the Merseyside club have won their other two Premier League games.

David Moyes has made a number of important additions to the squad, but he has been eyeing further business, with depth needed.

Thierno Barry, Tyler Dibling, Jack Grealish and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall are all first-team players, with a new midfielder set to be signed.

Freiberg’s midfield general Rohl is set to be a new Everton player, with a deal now agreed with Freiburg.

In terms of departures, multiple players left after their contracts expired, and they were prepared for a loan exit for one of their right-backs in the shape of Patterson.

La Liga club Sevilla were close to securing the Scot on loan, but the Toffees always insisted that they wanted a replacement first before letting the 23-year-old go.

Manager Time at Club David Moyes January 2025 – present Sean Dyche January 2023 – January 2025 Frank Lampard January 2022 – January 2023 Rafael Benítez June 2021 – January 2022 Carlo Ancelotti December 2019 – June 2021 Last five permanent Everton managers

And according to journalist Harry Watkinson, Patterson will not be leaving the Hill Dickinson Stadium before the transfer window closes tonight unless there are any late twists, with a move to Sevilla having fallen through.

And German midfielder Rohl’s arrival is expected to be the final arrival at the Premier League.

Jake O’Brien and James Garner have filled in to play as right-back for Moyes and he does not want to let go of Patterson, who is a natural right-sided full-back.

Patterson is yet to play a minute for the Toffees this season and he will hope for some game time for the rest of the campaign.

If he struggles for minutes, then the January transfer window will be open for an exit to again be looked at.