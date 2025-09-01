Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Former Tottenham Hotspur and Everton star Dele Alli has terminated his contract with Serie A club Como.

The Italian club picked him up in the January window on an 18-month deal after he left Toffees.

However, the former England international could not turn his fortunes around under Cesc Fabregas, as he suffered from injuries and clocked a total of nine minutes of football.

Danish side FC Midtjylland looked to explore a move for the 29-year-old attacking midfielder, but it was suggested that a move was not on the cards.

Fabregas’ side spent heavily in the summer window and Alli’s chances of getting game time looked grim.

And now, according to Italian broadcaster Sky Italia, the ex-Tottenham star has terminated his contract with the Serie A club.

Alli’s contract would have run until next summer, but ending it now before the English window ends means he can return to the country as a free agent.

Club Years MK Dons 2012-2015 Tottenham Hotspur 2015-2022 Everton 2022-2024 Besiktas (loan) 2022-2023 Como 2025 Dele Alli’s career history

When Alli joined Spurs ten years ago from MK Dons, he looked like one of the best talents in the country, and delivered for a while as well.

Alli scored 67 times and made 59 assists in 269 games for the north Londoners before Everton gave him a chance.

His time at Everton was also very forgettable, and he left them after making 13 appearances for them without making a mark.

Now it remains to be seen if Alli will find a new club after his contract termination at Como and he can take his time picking his next destination.