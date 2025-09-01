Clive Rose/Getty Images

Fulham are among three clubs making strong efforts to land Jonah Kusi-Asare, but Bayern Munich will only sanction a departure if they sign a forward.

The Craven Cottage side have been one of the clubs in the Premier League who have not had a busy transfer window on the incomings front.

However, Cottagers boss Marco Silva would like to strengthen his forward department before the window closes tonight.

Early in the window Fulham faced the threat of losing their main man in the attack in the form of Rodrigo Muniz, who was on Leeds United and Atalanta’s agenda.

Muniz wanted to join Atalanta but a move failed to materialise and the Bergamo outfit moved on to other targets.

Despite keeping hold of Muniz, Silva feels a boost in the attacking department is needed and they are interested in signing Bayern Munich’s young forward Kusi-Asare.

Several clubs in Europe are showing interest in the 18-year-old, who is highly rated in Germany, and PSV Eindhoven and Anderlecht, along with Fulham, are ‘making strong efforts’.

Club League Fulham Premier League PSV Eindhoven Eredivisie Anderlecht Pro League Interested in Jonah Kusi-Asare

According to German journalist Kerry Hau, the trio are trying their best to convince Bayern Munich to part with the teenage attacker.

However, the Bavarian giants will only approve a move if they are able to bring in a replacement.

Bayern Munich were keen on signing Chelsea star Nicolas Jackson but saw a move fall through in recent days.

Now Kusi-Asare has entered the final year of his contract with the German outfit and in terms of a loan deal, they would have to extend his contract.

It is suggested that Kusi-Asare is currently in limbo over his future.

Fulham went in with an offer for Ajax striker Brian Brobbey, who is moving to Sunderland, but it was just a loan proposal and was rejected.