Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Everton now have a ‘full agreement’ in place for Freiburg midfielder Merlin Rohl, who is being put through his medical paces by the Toffees.

David Moyes wants fresh faces to be brought in through the door before the window closes at the early time of 7pm.

It was suggested that Moyes wants two signings done today and Rohl is set to come in through the door.

He arrived in England earlier today to be in position ahead of a possible agreement between the two clubs, which has now arrived.

According to German broadcaster Sky Deutschland, a ‘full agreement has been reached’ between Freiburg and Everton for Rohl.

Everton will be taking Rohl on loan from the Bundesliga club, but the move is effectively a permanent deal.

The Toffees will have an obligation to buy, which will kick in next summer and is priced at €25m.

Player To Fee Romelu Lukaku Manchester United £90m Richarlison Tottenham Hotspur £60m John Stones Manchester City £50m Anthony Gordon Newcastle United £50m Wayne Rooney Manchester United £30m Everton’s top 5 record sales

Everton are in the process of putting Rohl through his medical paces and if he passes if then he will be able to sign his contract with the Premier League side.

Rohl came through the youth set-up at Bavarian side Ingolstadt and was snapped up by Freiburg in 2022.

He has been capped by Germany all the way through to Under-21s level.

Rohl will hope if he is performing strongly in the Premier League for Everton then it will push his case for a call-up to the senior Germany team.

His debut could come after the international break when Everton are due to play host to Aston Villa at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

It will also mean Moyes has a further midfield option to call upon.