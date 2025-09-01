Franco Arland/Getty Images

Randal Kolo Muani ‘has arrived in London’ to go through his medical at Tottenham Hotspur ahead of joining the north London club.

Spurs have been keen to boost the firepower available to Thomas Frank and they have taken advantage of Juventus being unable to agree a deal with Paris Saint-Germain for Muani.

There is an agreement on a season-long loan in place, with contrasting claims over whether Spurs will have any option to buy included in it.

Given the Premier League moved its transfer deadline from 11pm to 7pm, there is now a real race against time to get the deal done, while many clubs could struggle to complete late international deals they would have been able to get done last year.

Now Spurs are pushing ahead and, according to French journalist Loic Tanzi, Muani ‘has arrived in London’.

He will now be put through his medical paces with Tottenham and hope to come through without an issue, in order to be able to sign his loan contract.

Tottenham will pay PSG a fee of €5m to have Muani on loan for the season.

Player To Fee Harry Kane Bayern Munich £100m Gareth Bale Real Madrid £86.3m Kyle Walker Manchester City £45m Luka Modric Real Madrid £33m Dimitar Berbatov Manchester United £30.75m Tottenham Hotspur F.C.’s top 5 record sale transfers

He caught the eye with goals and impressive performances while on loan at Juventus during the second half of last term and Spurs will look for that form to translate to the Premier League.

Muani will be keen to nail down a regular spot in Frank’s side soon, especially given it is a World Cup year.

PSG signed Muani from Eintracht Frankfurt in the summer of 2023 and forked out a whopping €75m fixed fee for his services.

There was also an agreement on €15m in add-ons.

He struggled to hit the heights expected at the Parc des Princes though and was loaned to Juventus in the winter window earlier this year, in search of game time.