Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Everton’s deal for Freiburg star Merlin Rohl is moving quickly and the midfielder ‘has landed’ ahead of talks with the Toffees.

The Hill Dickinson Stadium outfit came into the summer transfer window with the intention to strengthen their attacking department and on deadline day they still have the same goal.

David Moyes has seen the additions of Thierno Barry, Jack Grealish and most recently landed talented youngster Tyler Dibling from Southampton, for a fee less than has been widely claimed.

Young centre forward Youssef Chermiti is closing in on an exit to join Scottish giants Rangers, as Everton managed to agree a £10m deal with a future sell-on clause.

It has been suggested that Moyes wants to do at least two deals before the transfer window closes, with a defender also on his agenda.

Everton are also looking to bring in a midfielder and they are actively pursuing a deal for Freiburg’s Rohl.

The 23-year-old midfielder ‘has landed’ in England for talks, according to journalist Fraser Fletcher, and the deal is ‘moving quickly’.

Club Years Ingolstadt 2020-2022 Freiburg 2022- Merlin Rohl’s career history

Rohl has featured twice in the league for the German side this season, both times coming off the bench, and could be set to leave them on deadline day.

He joined Freiburg from Ingolstadt in 2022 and last season he made 19 appearances for them in the league, but his campaign was marred with injuries.

Merlin is ready to begin his new journey in the Premier League with Everton, but a deal still needs to be agreed to between both clubs.

Now with ten hours remaining in the window, all eyes will be on Everton to see whether they will be able to get the deal over the line in time.

Everton have also interested in signing Tomas Soucek, who worked with Moyes during his time at West Ham United, but he is likely to stay with the Hammers.