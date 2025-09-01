Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Canada international defender Derek Cornelius is currently in Glasgow to finalise a loan switch to Rangers before the transfer window closes.

Rangers are still kicking on with their efforts in the transfer market as the end of the window approaches and are set to sign Youssef Chermiti from Everton.

The Gers are splashing out on a deal which could reach a huge £10m for the young striker, who struggled to make an impact on Merseyside after joining from Sporting Lisbon.

Chermiti will not be the only deadline day arrival though as Rangers have won the race for Marseille man Cornelius.

The Canada international defender was also wanted by Cremonese and Alaves, but is heading to join Rangers on loan.

Now, according to STV, Cornelius ‘is in Glasgow’ to finalise his loan move to Rangers.

It is unclear what the exact terms of the loan are and whether Rangers will have an option to sign him on a permanent basis if he impresses at Ibrox.

Player From Fee Tore Andre Flo Chelsea £12m Ryan Kent Liverpool £6.5m Michael Ball Everton £6.5m Danilo Feyenoord £6m Mikel Arteta Barcelona £5.8m Rangers’s top 5 record transfers

For Cornelius, playing on a regular basis this season will be key as the World Cup is approaching next summer and he will want to be sharp for Canada duty.

Rangers will now be looking to complete the remaining bits and pieces which need to be done before he can put pen to paper to the loan agreement.

Cornelius will not be arriving at Rangers at a good point, with the Gers having failed to win a single Scottish Premiership game so far this season.

There is now massive pressure on former MK Dons boss Russell Martin, who has been backed with a host of signings, but has seen a section of the club’s fans turn against him.

Cornelius could make his Rangers debut after the international break.