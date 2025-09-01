Mark Runnacles/Getty Images

Scottish side Aberdeen are not in for Birmingham City striker Lyndon Dykes, but if he does head to Scotland, it would be to Hibernian, according to journalist Scott Burns.

Blues have signed two top-of-the-line forwards in the shape of Marvin Ducksh and, former Celtic man Kyogo Furuhashi, as they aim to get promoted from the Championship.

Jay Stansfield has been the main man for Birmingham and now Dykes has fallen further down the pecking order.

It was suggested that Scottish Premiership side Aberdeen have been working to get a deal done for the 29-year-old striker, with the window still open in Scotland.

However, now it has been suggested that the Dons were never in for the Birmingham City hitman on deadline day.

They have been working on a different striker in the shape of Kevin Nisbet, who is set to arrive at Pittodrie on a six-figure deal.

However, even though the transfer window in England has closed at 7pm, the Scottish clubs are open to do business until 11pm.

Season Position 2024–25 1st (League One, champions) 2023–24 22nd (Championship, relegated) 2022–23 17th (Championship) 2021–22 20th (Championship) 2020–21 18th (Championship) Birmingham City’s last five league finishes

And it has been suggested that, if the Scotland striker does arrive in Scotland, he will join Hibernian.

Dykes made his name at QPR, where he scored 37 goals and made 12 assists in 165 games, before Blues snapped him up last summer.

The 29-year-old forward has played 23 minutes of Championship football so far and scored a crucial goal off the bench against Blackburn Rovers to secure all three points.

Now it remains to be seen if Hibs will offer Dykes the chance to play regularly in the next couple of hours to take him to the north of the border.