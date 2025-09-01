Linnea Rheborg/Getty Images

Leeds United have a ‘permanent offer on the table’ for Fulham winger Harry Wilson, but the Cottagers would need to bring in a replacement, according to journalist Peter Rutzler.

The Elland Road outfit have seen a host of incomings and outgoings, but Daniel Farke has still felt the need for further attackers and has been clear about the need for more.

Farke has changed the look of the side with new signings and barring a 5-0 defeat against Arsenal, they have won and drawn their other two games.

However, they have a worrying statistic of scoring no open play goals so far and they are looking for more creativity.

Leeds did think they would be landing Facundo Buonanotte, but Chelsea hijacked that swoop.

Fulham’s 28-year-old winger Wilson is a player they are targeting in the final few hours of transfer deadline day.

They have made a move for the Wales international and there is a ‘permanent offer on the table’, but it would be dependent upon Fulham signing a replacement.

Fulham have been chasing wide players on deadline day, however the jury is out on whether a move to Elland Road will happen for Wilson.

Season Position 2024–25 1st (Championship, promoted) 2023–24 3rd (Championship, play-off runners-up) 2022–23 19th (Premier League, relegated) 2021–22 17th (Premier League) 2020–21 9th (Premier League) Leeds United's recent league finishes

The Liverpool academy graduate joined Fulham three years ago on a permanent deal and has made 150 appearances for the London club.

The left-footed winger is also comfortable playing as an attacking midfielder and he is a set-piece specialist as well.

Cottagers boss Marco Silva has turned to him in past seasons to create moments of brilliance, and despite starting only 12 Premier League games last season, he came up with six goals and two assists.

It remains to be seen whether Leeds will hang on for Wilson or shop elsewhere, with Premier League sides having handicapped themselves on deadline day by bringing the close of business forward from 11pm to 7pm.