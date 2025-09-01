Paul Harding/Getty Images

Leeds United will not be signing Harry Wilson from Fulham after the Cottagers had a change of heart on sanctioning the move.

Whites’ boss, Daniel Farke, made a clear admission that there is a need for more attacking arrivals before the window closes, as he looks to keep the team afloat in the top flight.

Leeds have scored only one goal in their comeback to the Premier League and that came against Everton in their first game from the penalty spot.

A clear requirement for more creative players was expected to be explored and they showed interest in Fulham’s Wilson.

The Cottagers rejected a loan bid for the Welsh attacker instantly, but Leeds did follow it up with a permanent bid.

Marco Silva’s side, though, refused to let the 28-year-old go without signing a replacement beforehand.

The London club went in for Bayern Munich’s Jonah Kusi-Asare and the proposed deal has been dubbed as ‘almost done’.

Season Position 2024–25 1st (Championship, promoted) 2023–24 3rd (Championship, play-off runners-up) 2022–23 19th (Premier League, relegated) 2021–22 17th (Premier League) 2020–21 9th (Premier League) Leeds United's recent league finishes

Kusi-Asare could well still be in through the door at Craven Cottage due to a deal sheet.

However, even though the Cottagers could get a deal done for the Bayern Munich star, Wilson’s switch to Elland Road is not happening, according to journalist Graham Smyth.

The Cottagers decided at the final moment that they did not want to let Wilson go and no deal will happen now.

Farke will need to work with the players who Leeds were able to sign until the transfer window reopens in January.

And the German will hope if he does need fresh faces then in the winter window then he will be backed.