George Wood/Getty Images

Leeds United Under-21 skipper Alfie Cresswell is set to stay put at Elland Road, despite attracting interest from League Two club Shrewsbury Town, according to journalist Adam Pope.

The 18-year-old can operate in multiple roles and was used as a full-back, a central defender and a defensive midfielder last season.

Scott Gardner’s team have benefited from his presence in front of the goal this term, scoring two goals in three Premier League 2 matches.

His performances have caught the attention of League Two side Shrewsbury Town, who are keen to crack a deal to sign him on loan.

The Shrews have not enjoyed a particularly good start to their league campaign and after six games, find themselves in the drop zone.

They are firm admirers of what Cresswell can bring to the table and are keen to do a loan deal.

However, the Whites do not want to part ways with their Under-21 skipper and he is set to stay put at Thorp Arch.

The starlet has flourished through the youth ranks of the Yorkshire club and signed his professional contract with the club in the summer of 2024.

It remains to be seen whether Cresswell can get into first-team manager Daniel Farke’s plans this term.

Leeds look to feel that staying put will help Cresswell’s development more than sending him to Shrewsbury Town at the moment.

All eyes are whether Leeds can get deals done on deadline day, with Aston Villa rebuffing interest in Emi Buendia.

Goalkeeper Illan Meslier has been a target for Scottish side Rangers and Turkish giants Galatasaray, but the Whites have told the Turkish champions that a transfer ‘would be impossible’ due to the bad blood between the two clubs.