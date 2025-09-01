Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

Leicester City have not moved away from West Brom target and Portsmouth star Josh Murphy, according to journalist Chris Wise.

The 30-year-old winger joined Portsmouth from Oxford United last summer and featured 42 times for them, registering 14 assists and seven goals in the Championship.

Murphy played a key part in helping Pompey avoid the drop last season and his performances have not gone unnoticed.

Leicester City are looking to get back to the Premier League this season under Marti Cifuentes and they have targeted him as an option to strengthen their forward line.

The Foxes are set to lose their attacking player Bilal El Khanouss, for whom they have agreed a deal with Bundesliga outfit Stuttgart.

Pompey do not want to let Murphy leave in the ongoing window and Leicester are not the only club keen, as it has been suggested that West Brom also like the ex-Norwich winger.

Ryan Mason’s side are looking to strengthen their attacking department on deadline day, as they have only added Aune Heggebo in their attack this summer.

Club Cardiff City Norwich City Wigan Athletic MK Dons Preston North End Oxford United Portsmouth Clubs Josh Murphy has played for

Leicester are desperate to bring in an attacker and they have been linked with Crystal Palace’s Jesuran Rak-Sakyi, who is now being chased by Celtic.

Despite Pompey being firm on their stance of Murphy being not for sale, Leicester have not withdrawn their interest in the West Brom target.

Portsmouth have knocked back two bids for Murphy so far in the window and it has been suggested that the left winger would be keen on moving to Leicester.

Pompey are expected to have a busy deadline day and in the case of Murphy’s departure, they might have to bring in a replacement.