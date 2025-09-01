Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Marc Guehi is staying at Crystal Palace and not joining Liverpool on deadline day, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

Liverpool have been chasing Guehi all through the summer, however getting a deal over the line has not been possible and they have hoped to do it on deadline day.

It did seem the Reds were making progress and there was confidence at Anfield.

But with the window having closed at 7pm, with the Premier League bringing it forward from its usual 11pm deadline, Liverpool have had limited time to get it done.

Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner was clear he did not want to lose Guehi, despite the defender being in the final year of his deal.

Now Guehi is indeed staying put and a move to Liverpool will not happen, which will delight Glasner.

Guehi wanted the move, but it appears that Palace have refused to sanction it and the Eagles have not had enough time to find a replacement, with the early closing window potentially playing a part.

They have landed Jaydee Canvot from Toulouse, but he is a young centre-back with limited experience.

Season Position 2024–25 1st 2023–24 3rd 2022–23 5th 2021–22 2nd 2020–21 3rd Liverpool F.C.’s last five league finishes

The Eagles have been trying to sign Igor from Brighton, who could have replaced Guehi, but that deal did not happen.

Crystal Palace are not prepared to go into the season until January with just Canvot through the door and Guehi is staying.

It is a huge blow for Liverpool, who have put substantial work into getting the deal over the line.

Guehi may well now move as a free agent next summer and that means Liverpool are likely to have a host of other clubs to compete with for the centre-back.

Time will tell if Liverpool try to revive the deal in the January transfer window; they also signed Virgil van Dijk in a January window.