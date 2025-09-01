Lewis Storey/Getty Images

Liverpool are looking to find a club to loan out their 20-year-old winger Kaide Gordon on transfer deadline day, with League One side Blackpool keen.

The Reds have been incredible throughout this summer window, as they have bought some exceptional players and are closing in on Newcastle United’s Alexander Isak.

They have offloaded players with equal efficiency, including sending the likes of Kostas Tsimikas and Vitezslav Jaros on loan.

Liverpool still have talented youngsters on the books and Gordon is a wanted man, with the Reds ‘pushing’ to try to find him a loan move, according to journalist Michael Plant.

There is interest in the 20-year-old as, according to journalist James Pearce, Blackpool are amongst the clubs who are keen on signing him.

In the winter transfer window of 2021, the Premier League giants splashed £1m for Gordon, when he was only 17 years old.

The England youth international has seven senior appearances for the Reds, but he has spent most of his football with Liverpool’s youth sides.

Last summer, Gordon was loaned out to Norwich City, and in the second half of the season, Portsmouth signed him on loan.

He had very minimal game time throughout the campaign, as he clocked 327 minutes for both clubs in 15 Championship appearances.

Blackpool boss Steve Bruce though looks to feel that Gordon can do a job for him in League One.

Bruce’s side have had a dire start to the League One campaign so far, losing four of their six league outings.

They did hold Bolton Wanderers to a 1-1 draw at the weekend and Bruce wants Gordon in through the door to help.

If Blackpool can sign Gordon then he could make his debut away to Northampton Town after the international break.