Celtic are set to miss out on key striker target Kasper Dolberg as an agreement has almost been reached between Anderlecht and Ajax for his signature.

The Bhoys entered into deadline day with the intention to strengthen their forward department and Anderlecht’s Dolberg was high on their wish list.

Celtic went in with an £8m bid to the Belgium outfit but they deemed it insufficient, and they wanted £10m to let him go.

However, due to Celtic’s reluctance to pay Anderlecht’s asking price, Ajax had the opportunity to get into the race for their former player.

Sunderland started the transfer domino when they acted quickly to come to an agreement with Ajax for Brian Brobbey after letting Marc Guiu leave, cancelling his loan deal.

It has been suggested that the Dutch giants see the Celtic target as the ideal replacement for Brobbey and they went into negotiations with Anderlecht.

Now, according to French journalist Santi Aouna, a deal for Dolberg is almost agreed between Ajax and Anderlecht as Celtic are set to miss out on the centre forward.

Both parties only need to agree on the percentage of a future sale and bonuses before they close the deal.

Dolberg, who came through Ajax’s academy system, will undergo his medical with the Dutch outfit on Tuesday to finalise his return.

The Bhoys might have anticipated the Dolberg deal getting out of hand, and they made a move for Chelsea’s David Datro Forfana, who was on Charlton Athletic’s transfer wish list.

It is also said that Brendan Rodgers’ side have a deal in place with Hammarby for Sebastian Tounekti as the Scottish giants are working to finalise the paperwork.