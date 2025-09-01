Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Wolfsberger star Thierno Ballo is set to have a medical with Millwall on deadline day, with the Lions working on a deal to sign him, according to journalist Alex Grace.

Millwall are having a busy summer and with less than 12 hours remaining in the transfer window, they are still pursuing deals.

The Lions have brought in players with vast Championship experience to their midfield in the form of Alfie Doughty from Luton Town and Massimo Luongo from Ipswich Town.

They also signed Josh Coburn from Middlesbrough to strengthen their forward department but the Millwall hierarchy feel that they still need more firepower.

Alex Neil has a winger on his agenda and they are interested in signing Austrian Bundesliga outfit Wolfsberger’s star Ballo.

Ballo is a product of the Chelsea academy system and joined the Austrian side in search of regular game time in 2022.

He has featured 110 times for Wolfsberger and has scored 33 times while registering 18 assists in the process.

Season Player Club Goals 2024–25 Joel Piroe Leeds United 19 2023–24 Sammie Szmodics Blackburn Rovers 27 2022–23 Chuba Akpom Middlesbrough 28 2021–22 Aleksandar Mitrovic Fulham 43 2020–21 Ivan Toney Brentford 33 Top goalscorers in the last five Championship seasons

It has been claimed that Millwall have booked a medical for Ballo on deadline day, but they are still working on a deal with Wolfsberger to close the capture.

Lions boss Neil thinks that Ballo will be able to bring in creativity in the attacking department and the 23-year-old, who has featured in European competitions, will also add experience.

Ballo is a versatile player who can play several areas on the pitch and he was absent from the matchday squad during Wolfsberger’s game against Triol on Sunday.

If everything goes right, then Ballo will undergo a medical and put pen to paper to finalise his deal with Millwall before the window closes.

They have also been closing in on another forward target in the form of Swedish striker Jusef Erabi from Hammarby, but that deal being completed is unclear.