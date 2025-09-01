Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Newcastle United have accepted that Wolves will not sell Jorgen Strand-Larsen on deadline day and move, according to journalist Alex Crook.

The Magpies are keen on strengthening their forward department before the transfer window ends tonight and they have already secured the signature of Nick Woltemade, dubbed incredible by Harvey Elliott.

Now It has been suggested that Newcastle have accepted a huge bid from Liverpool to put an end to the Alexander Isak saga as they have sanctioned a departure.

Newcastle want another striker and Wolves’ Larsen was on their agenda in recent days as they saw their two bids being turned down by the Midlands outfit.

Vitor Pereira’s side, however, have no intention of depriving themselves of the services of the Norwegian striker, despite it being suggested that the player wanted the move.

In the meantime, Wolves went into the market and identified Tolu Arokodare as a potential target and agreed a deal with Genk.

However, it was said that Arokodare is seen as a replacement for Larsen, which boosted Newcastle’s hopes of landing the centre forward but Wolves refused to budge from their not for sale stance.

Season Position 2024–25 5th 2023–24 7th 2022–23 4th 2021–22 11th 2020–21 12th Newcastle United’s last five league finishes

Now with less than 12 hours remaining in the window, Newcastle have accepted that Larsen will not be moving to St James’ Park.

Now Newcastle might try to sign their previous forward target in the form of Yoane Wissa, who Brentford have refused to sell despite the player being keen to leave.

The Magpies submitted a bid in the region of £35m with add-ons, but the Bees rejected it and they want more money out of this deal.

Brentford’s stance has upset Wissa, who is keen to Newcastle but with a deadline looming in the background, it remains to be seen whether the Magpies will be able to get their hands on another striker before the day ends.