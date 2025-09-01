Stu Forster/Getty Images

Newcastle United have ‘scrapped’ William Osula’s move to Eintracht Frankfurt as they want to keep him as cover, according to journalist Lee Ryder.

The Magpies had a busy last few days of the transfer window as their hunt for a striker took them to Germany to seal a deal for Stuttgart’s highly rated forward Nick Woltemade.

They tried to snap up Wolves star Jorgan Strand Larsen but coming into deadline day, the Midlands outfit made clear that they were not prepared to sell him.

Newcastle decided to revive their chase for Brentford star Yoane Wissa, who was keen to join them, and finally managed to agree a deal with the Bees for around £50m.

With two forward signings secured, Eddie Howe’s side decided to trim the forward department and Osula was the player on their mind to offload.

Eintracht Frankfurt showed interest in the Danish forward Osula and he was on the verge of a £30m exit from St James’ Park.

However, the Newcastle hierarchy changed their mind on deadline day and decided to block his move to Germany.

Manager Time at Club Eddie Howe November 2021 – present Steve Bruce July 2019 – October 2021 Rafael Benítez March 2016 – June 2019 Steve McClaren June 2015 – March 2016 Alan Pardew December 2010 – December 2014 Last five permanent Newcastle United managers

The Tyneside outfit made the decision to keep Osula at the club to provide cover to newcomers Woltemade and Wissa.

Newcastle signed Osula from Championship outfit Sheffield United last summer and he scored two goals while registering two assists in 19 games in all competitions in his first campaign with the Magpies.

Osula managed to score a goal against Liverpool coming off the bench during their second game of the season and last weekend Howe started him against Leeds United.

Now it remains to be seen whether Osula will be able to break into Howe’s plans in the upcoming months to establish himself as a regular or will look for a move in the January window.