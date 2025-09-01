Julian Finney/Getty Images

Randal Kolo Muani is set to undergo a medical with Tottenham Hotspur this afternoon, with ‘no agreement with Aston Villa‘ having been put in place.

The striker spent the second half of last season on loan at Juventus from Paris Saint-Germain and made a big impact in Serie A.

Juventus wanted him back and Muani was ready to make the move once again, but no agreement could be found between the two clubs.

Aston Villa were mooted as a late option, with Unai Emery desperately looking for extra firepower.

However, Muani is heading to Tottenham on a loan deal, according to French journalist Fabrice Hawkins.

Tottenham are also paying a €5m loan fee.

He is set to undergo a medical with Tottenham this afternoon ahead of joining the club from PSG on a loan deal.

Tottenham will have an option to buy included in the agreement, it is claimed, despite suggestions elsewhere they will not, but what level it is set at is unclear.

There was ‘no agreement with Aston Villa’ for Muani, with it appearing the Villa Park side were substantially behind the curve in the race.

At Tottenham, Muani will have the chance to play in the Champions League and shine brightly, in a World Cup year.

He will give Thomas Frank another source of goals in attack, as Spurs bid to challenge for the Champions League spots in the Premier League this season.

The development leaves Aston Villa exploring other avenues as they try to boost their attacking options.

Villa have been walking a financial tightrope this summer which has hamstrung what they can do and they are battling on several fronts to try to make signings.

They had been keen to bring back Marco Asensio, who was on loan at the club last term, but he is joining Turkish giants Fenerbahce.