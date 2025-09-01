Alex Caparros/Getty Images

Bryan Gil wanted to swap Tottenham Hotspur for Sevilla but it was ‘not financially viable’ and he is heading for Girona instead.

Thomas Frank’s side are accelerating to do business in the final hours of the summer window, as they have struck a deal to bring in Randal Kolo Muani on a loan deal.

But they are also looking to trim the squad, with several players expected to depart before the transfer window closes.

Only Heung-min Son’s departure to LAFC has brought cash and now they are edging closer to another one to bring in some money.

Spanish winger Gil has been looking to find a club all summer, and Girona have been confident of securing him on a permanent deal.

And according to Spanish journalist Matteo Moretto, a deal between Spurs and Girona is now agreed for the 24-year-old.

The Blanquivermells are paying a €7m fee to secure the services of Gil, who is currently in his final year of contract at Spurs.

Season Position 2024–25 17th 2023–24 5th 2022–23 8th 2021–22 4th 2020–21 7th Tottenham Hotspur’s last five league finishes

Spurs paid close to €25m to Sevilla four years ago for Gil, who was tipped to be a future star at the Spanish club.

Gil did want to go back to Sevilla, according to Spanish journalist Gonzalo Tortosa, but the deal was ‘not financially viable’ for the club.

Tottenham were not prepared to rip up his contract and let him move to Sevilla on a free transfer and were instead keen to bring in money from his exit.

They will be doing that if his move to Girona can be pushed over the line in the coming hours.

Gil retains deep affection for Sevilla, but it proved simply impossible for the club to bring him back this summer.