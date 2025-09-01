Michael Regan/Getty Images

Nottingham Forest are attempting to sign West Ham United starlet Chinaza Nwosu to bolster their youth ranks, according to journalist Pete O’Rourke.

The teenager is still to play for West Ham’s Under-21s team but is a regular for their Under-18s and is a highly rated prospect.

For Lauris Coggin’s team, he has played 31 matches, 30 of which have been in the league.

Nwosu has also gathered international experience with England’s youth teams, with his latest involvement being for the Under-17s side.

The Nottingham Forest scouts have been watching his progress closely and look to have sent favourable reports back to the City Ground club.

Whether the Hammers are willing to let him go now remains to be seen, but Nottingham Forest are working to bring him in.

The London Stadium side have been going through a turbulent period following a poor start to their campaign.

Game Competition Tranmere Rovers (A) EFL Trophy Dinamo Zagreb (H) PL International Cup Braintree Town (A) National League Cup Nottingham Forest U21s upcoming fixtures

They made a poor start to the season and saw Chelsea defender Axel Disasi refusing to join them on a loan deal on deadline day.

West Ham have a solid reputation for developing promising talents and then pushing them through the ranks.

A move to Nottingham Forest could be one which Nwosu finds appealing though, especially given the progress the Tricky Trees have made in recent seasons.

They recently landed another top talent when they beat off competition from Sunderland and Newcastle United to sign Linfield full-back Matthew Orr.

Whether a move for Nwosu will go through and when that might happen, remains to be seen.